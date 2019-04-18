Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Hold

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 0.18.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). A-Mark Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

