Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) to Sell

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

PRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

PRTS opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 22NW LP acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,786,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

