Zacks Investment Research Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s rising SG&A expenses, owing to expenses for opening stores and maintaining the existing ones, are hampering the profit margin. Further, its plan to pursue omnichannel goals is likely to increase expenses. Also, the increase in product prices changed spending habits of DIY customers. Ring costs prevented DIY consumersto neglect expenses for basic maintenance and rather spending on serious repairs. This shift in trend reduced DIY ticket counts for O’Reilly, thereby, pressurizing same-store revenue growth from DIY customers. Over the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, offering products to Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers help O’Reilly to attract a large number of customers across all markets. The company will release first-quarter 2019 results on Apr 24.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.06.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $404.27 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $18,718,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

