Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hexcel (HXL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp. continues to invest in major innovations to prepare for future aircraft platforms and other composite applications. Such investments will drive development and adoption of advanced material technologies, addressing Hexcel’s long-term growth objective significantly. The recent expansion observed in the global aerospace market has been instilling substantial growth opportunities for equipment manufacturers like Hexcel Corp. In particular, the company continues to grow in the commercial aerospace market, driven by increasing global demand for passenger airline travel. The company’s share price outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Hexcel Corporation competes in a fragmented marketplace with a number of U.S. and international companies on a worldwide basis, which this leads to intense competition within the marketplace from both existing and new competitors, which in turn may harm its business operations.”

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.69.

HXL stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $383,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 115.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.8% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 45.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 291,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

