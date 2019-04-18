Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDU. Macquarie set a $75.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.64 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $81.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

EDU opened at $89.73 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $597.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,436 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $455,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,853,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,072 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

