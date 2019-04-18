Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to Sell

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxim is suffering from sluggish bookings and weakening momentum across its customers. These are affecting the company’s position in the industrial market. Further, it is experiencing seasonal fluctuations in the consumer market which remains an overhang. Also, slowing shipment of 100G optical module is likely to impact the company’s performance in data center market. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nevertheless, Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy which is expected to aid margin expansion. However, Maxim's high dependence on Samsung is a risk to its growth trajectory.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $448,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,316 shares of company stock worth $3,395,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,346,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189,895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,706,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

