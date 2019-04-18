Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Sell

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MACOM is hurt by softness in the industrial market due to macroeconomic headwinds. Further, trade tensions and geopolitical fears are impacting the company’s business growth. Additionally, ban on ZTE shipments imposed by U.S. Government remains a matter of concern. Moreover, declining orders from cloud customers are impacting the top-line growth of the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Nevertheless, the company is currently benefiting from its strong momentum in the data center space. Further, the company’s robust 100 GB Ethernet connectivity is expected to continue aiding its performance in this market. Also, growing 5G spending by the network operators should benefit MACOM’s position in the telecom space. However, integration issues and leveraged balance sheet remain overhangs for the company.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $32,806.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,492 shares of company stock valued at $186,622. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 167.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

