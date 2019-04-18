Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) to Sell

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $25,011.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,554,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 542,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 187,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after acquiring an additional 150,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 113,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 94,730 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

