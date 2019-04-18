Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Sell

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “We expect JetBlue to struggle on the unit revenue front in the first quarter of 2019, detailed results of which will be out on Apr 23. Earlier in April, the carrier adjusted its guidance for first-quarter operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM : a key measure of unit revenue). The metric is expected to decline 3.1%, with higher-than-expected completion factor hurting RASM to the tune of approximately 0.75 points. Previously, RASM in the soon-to-be-reported quarter was anticipated to decline 1.5-3.5%. Moreover, high labor costs might affect JetBlue's bottom line growth. Additionally, capacity overexpansion is another cause for cocern. The southward movement of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings reveals the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. However, we are impressed by the carrier's initiatives to reward shareholders. The company's efforts to modernize its fleet are also encouraging.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $127,275 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $34,224,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,004,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,879,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,115,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after buying an additional 1,373,297 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,614.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,605,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,268,000 after buying an additional 1,155,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

