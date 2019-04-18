Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Sell

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

GLAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

GLAD opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 500.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $106,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

