Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donaldson (DCI) to Sell

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Donaldson's shares have underperformed the industry. Also, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame. Rising costs of revenues on account of material price inflation and soaring freight charges remain concerns for near-term margins. It anticipates that continued material price inflation and soaring freight charges will hurt gross profit by $30 million in fiscal 2019. Weakening Gas Turbine Systems business is also weighing on the company. Moreover, increase in debt levels can increase financial obligations. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company have declined for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCI. ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Tod E. Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,890.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,941,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

