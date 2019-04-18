Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.33.

CCMP opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $328,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $3,459,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

