Zacks Investment Research Comments on INmune Bio Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (INMB)

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for INmune Bio in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

