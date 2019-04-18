Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). Progenics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 433.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2,466.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 776,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

