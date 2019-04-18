Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.50 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

COO stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.22. The company had a trading volume of 472,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.36.

In related news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,612.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total value of $229,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,041,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,397,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $949,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

