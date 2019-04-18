Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on Compugen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compugen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compugen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 690,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 101,212 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,981. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.55.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.