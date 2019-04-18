Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compugen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compugen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 690,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 101,212 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,981. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.55.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
