Zacks: Brokerages Expect AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.07. AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AK Steel.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Longbow Research lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.77 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Shares of AKS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 8,434,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,664. AK Steel has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,940,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,062,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,105,000 after acquiring an additional 531,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,105,000 after acquiring an additional 531,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 62.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.