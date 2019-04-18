Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,638. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

