Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $132.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.90 million. GDS posted sales of $89.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $611.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.18 million to $621.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $860.73 million, with estimates ranging from $843.96 million to $870.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $829.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in GDS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 3.24. GDS has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $46.18.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

