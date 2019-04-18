Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aecom (ACM) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Aecom posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aecom.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 473,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,701. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $752,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,117.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $268,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aecom by 163.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 315,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aecom (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.