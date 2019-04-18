Zacks: Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will report $219.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $237.26 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $218.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $922.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.47 million to $988.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $978.24 million, with estimates ranging from $905.31 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 233.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 123,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 2,017,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,149. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 162.32, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.