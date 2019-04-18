Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus Inc (WHD) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Cactus had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Cactus stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. 390,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $8,223,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $328,040.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209 in the last 90 days. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,141,000 after purchasing an additional 988,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 973,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cactus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 973,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 157,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,840,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

