Zacks: Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 12,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 173,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

