Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 66.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $55.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.68. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $74.81.

In other news, EVP John F. Sheridan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $905,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $935,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Morrison sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $4,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,300 shares of company stock worth $21,097,499. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 772,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 143,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

