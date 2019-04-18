Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post sales of $276.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.12 million and the lowest is $231.70 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $279.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

In other LGI Homes news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,001,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,297,531.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,685 shares in the company, valued at $33,584,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,281 shares of company stock worth $8,220,246 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,684,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,002,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 222,442 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.