Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.99 Million

Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post sales of $27.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.17 million and the lowest is $27.81 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $25.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $113.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.63 million to $113.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.72 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $123.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

LMAT opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

