Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $622.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $628.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $607.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.76 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

In related news, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,364,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Watson sold 2,265 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $85,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,501 shares of company stock worth $1,520,807. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kennametal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

