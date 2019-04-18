Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd (FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.04 Million

Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) will post sales of $150.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.67 million to $160.40 million. Frontline reported sales of $80.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.83 million to $508.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $581.75 million to $671.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $122.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million.

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Frontline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,422,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,079 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Frontline by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 419,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Frontline by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 110,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,228. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.