Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (EXC) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 533,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

