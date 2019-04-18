Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

NYSE EHC traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

