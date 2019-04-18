YouLive Coin (UC) Price Reaches $0.0004

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One YouLive Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX. Over the last week, YouLive Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. YouLive Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $103,358.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00508594 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00049358 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005052 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000281 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003496 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000663 BTC.

YouLive Coin Profile

UC is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io . YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io/announcement

YouLive Coin Token Trading

YouLive Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YouLive Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

