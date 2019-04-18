You are sending too many requests in parallel. Please wait for your other API requests to finish before sending more.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t saying whether he thinks his room would confirm Herman Cain to join with the Federal Reserve board, casting doubt on the former Republican presidential candidate prospects must he is advanced by President Donald Trump .

Asked if a Cain nomination would face issues, the Kentucky Republican on Thursday noted the nominees have to pass background checks and have a likelihood of verification.

Three GOP senators — North Dakota’s Kevin Cramer, the Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Utah’s Mitt Romney — told. With Republicans controlling the Senate 53-47, it would take opposition from only four GOP senators to sink the nomination, presuming all Democrats are also”no” votes.