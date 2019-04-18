Xylem (XYL) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.43

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.43 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 17426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 15,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,281,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,984.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,933 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5,057.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/xylem-xyl-sets-new-1-year-high-at-83-43.html.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.