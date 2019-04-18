Xylem (XYL) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $83.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $41,611.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,568 shares in the company, valued at $786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $187,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,795.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,195 shares of company stock worth $6,000,933 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $10,718,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

