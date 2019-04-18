Xylem Inc (XYL) Stake Lifted by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,391,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,299,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,933,000 after purchasing an additional 631,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.15. 10,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,025.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tomas Brannemo sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $196,706.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,688.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,195 shares of company stock worth $6,000,933 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

