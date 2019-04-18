Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 665.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $251,391,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,299,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,933,000 after buying an additional 631,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $39,742,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $35,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 616,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,933 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

