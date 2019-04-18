XP Power (XPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 2,520 ($32.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $482.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,780 ($49.39).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; and high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.

