Xilinx (XLNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.75

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.75 and last traded at $134.76, with a volume of 124310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

