X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.14 million and $15,264.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00427083 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000097 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 66,036,473,775 coins and its circulating supply is 29,036,473,775 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.