Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 18,632,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,850% from the average session volume of 955,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

