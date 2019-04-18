WinToken (WIN) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

WinToken (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, WinToken has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. WinToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.30 million worth of WinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00396816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.01124744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00212651 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WinToken’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. WinToken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WinToken is /r/winchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WinToken is www.winchainos.com . WinToken’s official Twitter account is @WAWLLET . The official message board for WinToken is medium.com/@winchainofficial

WinToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

