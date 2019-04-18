Winfield Associates Inc. Invests $189,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stock

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.72.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $282.38 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $359.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total transaction of $2,712,060.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,197 shares of company stock worth $34,247,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

