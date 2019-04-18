Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $133.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

In other American Tower news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $219,982.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,082.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,200,047. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

