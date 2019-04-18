Wi Coin (WIC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Wi Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wi Coin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wi Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $856.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.74 or 0.13030961 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001031 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025351 BTC.

About Wi Coin

Wi Coin (CRYPTO:WIC) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto . The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com

Buying and Selling Wi Coin

Wi Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wi Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

