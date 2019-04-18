White House: Congress not

Press secretary Sarah Sanders tells”Fox News Sunday” she does not believe House Democrats are equipped to inspect the records, which a crucial House committee is rough under a 1920s lawenforcement. The panel has awarded the IRS to hands more than six years’ worth of Trump’s personal and company filings.

Trump said again since he is under audit, even though the IRS says an audit doesn’t bar public launch, that he won’t release them.

The president also has maintained the filings are too complex for people to comprehend.

According to Sanders, that features lawmakers, whom she does not trust to”look throughout the decades of achievement which the president gets and determine whatever else.”