WH Smith (SMWH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,215 ($28.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,353 ($30.75).

Shares of LON SMWH traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,096 ($27.39). 170,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 17.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. WH Smith’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($26.63), for a total value of £509,500 ($665,751.99).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

