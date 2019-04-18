Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 316,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76,360 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.63. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/westport-fuel-systems-inc-wprt-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.