Western Forest Products (WFSTF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

