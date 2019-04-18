Western Copper and Gold (WRN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Western Copper and Gold stock remained flat at $$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,973. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Western Copper and Gold worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

