WesBanco (WSBC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,916. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,920 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

